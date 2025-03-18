Bernard Kitzman (1939 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Playing Cards, Hunting, And Fishing)

Bernard Ferdinand Kitzman, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, died Friday morning, March 14, 2025, at the age of 85, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, Wisconsin, following a recent fall.

Born on May 5, 1939, in Iola, Wisconsin to Ferdinand and Elizabeth (Schliewe), Bernard’s journey through life was marked by a deep commitment to his family and his faith.

He married Bonnie Lee Helen Miller on June 27, 1959. She preceded him in death on October 25, 2016.

As a graduate of Marion High School in Wisconsin, Bernard went on to work as a Machine Repair Foreman for Chrysler Corporation, where he was known for his dedication and expertise. His career was a testament to his strong work ethic and his ability to lead and inspire those around him.

Bernard was a good Christian man who loved the Lord. He was a valued member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Maumee, Ohio, where he fostered meaningful connections and shared his faith with others. His love for the Lord was evident in all aspects of his life, particularly in the way he cherished his family.

His family was his priority and he adored spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernard is survived by his children, Tamara (Ken) Schwartz, Thomas Kitzman, and Susan Ohneck; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and his wife Isabelle Thompson.

Outside of his career and family obligations, Bernard enjoyed playing cards, hunting, and fishing. These hobbies brought him great joy and relaxation, allowing him to connect with nature and create wonderful memories with his family. Besides his first wife, Bonnie, Bernard was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 20th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631). Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 21st at 10:00 am at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2250 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd., Maumee, OH, with Pastor Peter Hagen officiating. Burial will follow at Swanton Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Bernard Ferdinand Kitzman will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his deep faith, and the warmth he brought to the lives of those around him.