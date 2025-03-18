Linda Clark (1941 – 2025)

(Graduated From Archbold High School)

Linda M. Clark, age 84, of Archbold, passed away on March 18, 2025, at Fairlawn Nursing Home in Archbold.

Linda worked at many places throughout her life, including Strydel and Fulton Industries in Wauseon.

Linda was born on January 3, 1941, in Henry County, to the late William and Vivian (Watson) Brodbeck. She later graduated from Archbold High School. Linda loved cats and reading.

Linda is survived by close family and friends, Denver and Marjorie Kohli, Ezra Lee and Melanie Kohli, Beth Brown, and Diane Martenies. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Janet Brodbeck, and close friend, Jim Kohli.

There will be no services. Private inurnment will take place at the Archbold Cemetery at a later time. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Clark family.