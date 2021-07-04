Beth Arps (1972-2021)

Beth Anne Arps, 48, of Toledo, formerly of Bryan, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born Dec. 9, 1972, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Randy and Raye Ann (Layman) Higgins. On June 20, 2020, she married Gary Lee Arps Jr. at Maumee Bay in Oregon, Ohio.

A graduate of Defiance High School and Northwest State Community College, Beth worked as an accounting executive assistant for Penrod & George, Bryan, and Padgett Business Services, Maumee. She was very artistic and loved creating crafts and attending craft shows.

She is also survived by her children, Brianna Rosendaul and Travis Rosendaul; siblings, Jamie Shank, Logan Sanders; uncles and aunts, Kevin Higgins, Russell and Rebecca Pfeifle, Marty and Francie Bawden and Beverlie McCoy.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, where visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Napoleon Township, at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.