Mary Trott (1924-2021)

Mary June (Belding) Trott, 96, of Montpelier, passed away on July 2, 2021 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. She was born on November 28, 1924 in Morenci, MI to James and Juanita (Lamb) Belding. She married Gerald R. Trott and he preceded her in passing.

June retired from Winzeler Stamping Company in Montpelier after 18 years of employment and then worked as the manager for the Auxiliary Gift Shop at the hospital in Montpelier for 10 plus years.

She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier, the Montpelier Moose and the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary. June volunteered at the Montpelier Senior Center and the Board of Elections and was awarded the J.P Mann award for her volunteerism. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

June is survived by her three children, Sharan Reisinger of Massillon, OH, Cathy (Steve) Smith of Naples, FL and Jerry (Ruth) Trott of Montpelier; six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Gerald R. Trott; one sister, Janet Lado; and one brother, James Belding.

June will be laid to rest in a private family service at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to Mary June (Belding) Trott’s family, please visit our floral store.