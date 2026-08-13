Betty A. Keener (1933 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Longtime Employee Of Spangler Candy Company)

Betty A. Keener, age 93, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday night, August 10, 2026, at Sandstone Post Acute, Bryan, Ohio.

She was born July 26, 1933, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to the late Alva Lavern and Garnet Winona (Dennis) Keener.

Betty was a graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed for over 35 years at Spangler Candy Company, Bryan, Ohio, in the computer division.

Betty was a lifelong member of Faith United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio, and she enjoyed needlework, including quilting, crocheting, and cross-stitch. She also enjoyed puzzles of all kinds and bowling, and was a huge Fort Wayne Komets fan.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Keener; her nieces, LeAnn (Steven) Johnson and Kelly (Rich) Brock; her great-nephews, Kyle Brock and Ryan Brock, and her great-niece, Erika Brock.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Nancy Grogg, a brother, Harold Keener, a nephew, Vince Grogg, and a brother-in-law, Walter “Pete” Grogg.

Visitation for Betty and her family will be held Saturday, August 15, 2026, 11 a.m. to noon at Faith United Methodist Church, 225 East Butler Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral service will follow at noon Saturday in the church. Pastor Eric R. Dailey will officiate. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio. Funeral luncheon will be served in the church following the interment services Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, or other mementos and gifts, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Faith United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio.

Online condolences and Betty’s guest register may be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Betty’s family.