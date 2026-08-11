Sanda A. “Sandy” Stine (1936 – 2026)

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(Active With Delta Eagles Auxiliary)

Sanda Avon Stine, age 89, born Nov. 7, 1936, passed away in hospice care, Aug. 5, 2026.

Born to Ilha Cheney Parrill and Roland Parrill in Bixby Hospital in Adrian, Michigan. Sanda, who preferred to be called Sandy, was fun and loved life, a good joke and above all to laugh and dance!

A 1955 graduate of Madison High School, a wife of 24 years to Hal R. Stine, had six children; Connie Avon Sanderson (Steve), Cathy Renee McMillin (Joseph), Gary Hal Stine (Raydene), Greg Randle Stine (deceased), Carrie Jo Mull, Candie Sue Rains (James) (deceased).

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death her parents Rolland & Ilha, her younger brother, Patrick R. Parrill, her younger sister Pat’s twin sister, Patricia is survived and still in Adrian, her ex-husband Harold R., and two children Greg & Candie, also preceded in death.

Sandy was a stay at home mom until she and her family moved to Delta, Ohio in 1969. She started driving school bus for the Pike-Delta-York school system in 1970 and after 1 divorce, 6 graduations and then almost 15 years of driving school bus, in 1984 she got a job with General Motors, the Fisher Body Plant in Tecumseh, Michigan.

When it closed she was transferred to Power Train in Toledo, Ohio, then on to the Cleveland Parma plant, and a few others, until finally able to come back to Michigan, the Delphi Plant in Adrian, where after 23 years of GM life, she finally retired to enjoy family and volunteer work with Relay for Life, being a cancer survivor herself, to being very active in the Delta Eagles Auxiliary #2597, a pickup driver to help the Eagle Riders motorcycle club, and holiday help for community events on behalf of the Eagles as well.

She loved to sew, bake, spend time with family and friends laughing and enjoyed dancing from polka to country line dance!

Her best days were watching Michigan football, NASCAR — she was a big Dale Earnhardt and Jr. fan — but mostly loved her Michigan football, win, lose or draw, and didn’t mind telling you as such either! She will be truly missed!

Visitation for Sandy will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a ceremony provided by the Eagles at 7 p.m. Burial will take place before the memorial service, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at 10 a.m., at the Hunt Cemetery outside of Adrian, Michigan on Gorman Road. A memorial service will follow the burial at noon, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Nichols officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to Relay for Life. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Stine family.