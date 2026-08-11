Karen S. Borton (1944 – 2026)

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(Remembered For Devotion To Her Family)

Karen Sue Borton, age 81, of Stryker, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2026. She was born on Oct. 21, 1944, in Wauseon, to the late Lyle and Vivienne (Peugeot) Nafziger.

Karen will be remembered for her quiet strength, devotion to her family, and her caring personality.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dave; son Anthony (Kasia) Sokolowski; stepson, Chris Borton; and grandchildren, Ben and Sophie. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Jaggers; brothers, Daniel (Kathy) Nafziger, Ted (Tina) Nafziger, and Tom (Pam) Nafziger; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Nafziger.

Visitation for Karen will take place on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, at the First Lutheran Church of Stryker, from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service for Karen will follow visitation, at 11 a.m., at the church, with Minister Chris Staup officiating. A committal service will follow the service at Lockport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Lutheran Church of Stryker.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at [www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Borton family.