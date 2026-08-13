Susanna “Susie” Short (1947 – 2026)

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(Volunteered At Care & Share In Archbold)

Susanna “Susie” Short, age 79 years, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2026, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born June 10, 1947, in Wauseon, the daughter of Stanley and Betty (Grime) Burkholder. She married Aden “AJ” Short on November 22, 1963, and he survives.

Susie was the bookkeeper at Short’s Corner Garage for many years. She also worked at Fish’s Five and Dime and volunteered at Care and Share in Archbold.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, needleworking, caring for her beloved dog, Freddy, and most of all, spending time with her family. She also enjoyed participating in ladies’ Bible study at Lockport Mennonite Church.

Susie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Aden “AJ”; two sons, Carl (Jodi) Short and Tony (Jessica) Short, all of Archbold; five grandchildren, Kyle Short, Nichole (Austin) Carteyn, Simon Short, Aaron (Skylar) Short and Kody Short; one great-grandson, Allen Short; siblings, Lenny Burkholder, Barb (Steve) Dominique, Kay (Curt) Stamm and Joe (Lori) Burkholder.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Harry.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Lockport Cemetery with Pastor Gary Stuckey officiating. www.ShortFuneralHome.com