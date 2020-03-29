Betty Nowak (1932-2020)

Betty L. Nowak, 87 years, formerly of West Unity, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, where she was a resident.

Betty was born August 19, 1932, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of the late Walter and Velma (Wheeler) Smith. She married Fred V. Nowak on June 7, 1951, in West Unity, and he preceded her in death on November 6, 1997.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother who was dedicated to caring for the needs of her family. She was a member of the West Unity Presbyterian Church. Betty enjoyed cooking and baking. She truly treasured the time she spent with her family, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Surviving are her eight children, Cheri Beagle of Bryan, Cindy (John) Merillat of Fayette, Teresa (Ken) Watson of West Unity, Linda (Lyle) Opdycke of Fayette, Sheila (Galen) Siegel of West Unity, Angela (Mick) McGuire of Beaumont, North Carolina, Laura (Greg) Fleming of West Unity and Chad (Denise) Nowak of Stryker; 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, William (Deb) Smith of West Unity and Arlen (Sharon) Smith of West Unity; one sister, Donna (Leroy) Scherer of West Unity.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fred; one granddaughter, Infant Katie Fleming; four brothers, Floyd Smith, Charles Smith, Roger Smith and Infant Ralph Smith; two sons-in-law, Bill Beagle and Albert Merillat.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Private services will be held.

Those wishing to view the service may log into Facebook.com/Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Interment will be made in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Senior Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com