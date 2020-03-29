Wayne Steffens (1943-2020)

Wayne Roger Steffens, age 76, of Waldron, Michigan, passed away March 27, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Wayne was born on October 27, 1943 in Wauseon, Ohio to Fred and Maybelle (Spiess) Steffens, and raised in Ridgeville Corners. He married Barbara Ann Peters on December 27, 1969, and she preceded him in death on May 23, 2014.

Wayne and his partner, Jim Heilig, co-owned Mid-Thumb Trucking Company for over 30 years. He also enjoyed farming with his son until the passing of Barbara. Wayne enjoyed riding motorcycles – taking bike trips with his buddies, collecting antique tractors, going to his home in Florida, fishing, and drinking beer with his friends.

Wayne is survived by his son, Joseph (Holly) Steffens of Waldron; a brother Bob Kuntz; a sister Carol Sydam; and one granddaughter; Paige Ann Steffens. Wayne is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann; his parents; one son, Wayne Roger Jr.; brothers, Larry and Boyd Steffens and brother, George, in infancy.

Services for Wayne will be private, and burial will take place at Waldron Cemetery.

