Barbara Kanavel (1942-2020)

Barbara L. Kanavel, age 77, of Swanton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her home. Barbara was born in Toledo on December 6, 1942 to the late Leroy and Mildred Petry.

She married James Kanavel on May 9, 1964. Barbara loved her flower garden and being with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, James. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Patsy Scercy and Carol Carr.

Due to recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services and burial will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.