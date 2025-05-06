Betty Willibey (1939 – 2025)

(Volunteered At See & Do Club In Montpelier)

Betty M. Willibey, 86, of Montpelier passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

She was born on February 25, 1939 in rural Montpelier, to Estle and Helen (Lautermilch) Smethurst.

Betty was a member of the first graduating class of Montpelier Superior School in 1952. On May 29th 1958 she married Norman E. Willibey in Edon and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2012.

Betty worked for many years at Beam Stream in Montpelier until it’s closure.

She was a member of the Athena Study Club for many years and took part in working the donut booth during the Williams County Fair each year.

Betty was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling. She was a longtime member of West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Montpelier and volunteered at the See and Do Club of Montpelier. Betty dearly loved her dogs and was a frequent donor to the Williams County Humane Society.

Betty is survived by two children; Lexie (John) Zuver of Montpelier and Scott (Marcia) Willibey of Montpelier; five grandchildren Courtney (Corey) Bolduc, Cara (Jay) Hornish, Aaron Willibey, Greg (Allie) Willibey, and Brooke (Brit) Moore; six great grandchildren, Connor, Jaxson, Wells, Meyer, Brooklynn and Harrison; three brothers, Richard (Sue) Smethurst, Marlow (Phyllis) Smethurst and Earl (Paula) Smethurst; and brother-in-law, Marvin (Elaine) Willibey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Willibey; and brother, Doyle “Fred” Smethurst.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 3-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will take place on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 11 am at West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Montpelier with Reverend Tawee Layraman to officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations may be made in her memory to Montpelier See and Do, West Bethesda Church or Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.