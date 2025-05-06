Melvin Clark (1946 – 2025)

(Long-Time Delta Resident)

Melvin V. Clark, age 78, of Lima, Ohio and long-time resident of Delta, peacefully passed away to join his waiting wife Sunday morning, May 4, 2025 with his family by his side at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

He was born in Lima, Ohio on July 21, 1946 to the late Kenneth Clark and Pearl (Sawmiller) Clark-Augsburger. Melvin graduated from Lima Bath High School and went on to attend technical school. He served over 25 years in maintenance and machine repair with Acklin Stamping Plant in Toledo.

On May 1, 1969, he married Mary K. Renshler and together shared almost 44 years together until her passing on May 29, 2013.

Throughout his life, Melvin enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, cooking and cheering on his beloved Toledo Rockets football team. The one activity he enjoyed the most was supporting his grandchildren in all their varieties of sports.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Tom) Agullana, Troy Parsons, Brian (Shannon) Parsons, and Amy Clark; sisters, Pauline (Roy) McDaries and Mayo Tattersall; brother, Gary (Charlie) Augsburger; sister-in-law, Joyce Clark; 25 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his wife and parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Jeanine Ann Clark; son, Michael Parsons; daughter-in-law, Pam Parsons; grandson, Nate Parsons; infant great grandsons, Oliver and Vance Gates; brothers, Kenneth (Judy) Clark and Vernon Clark; brother-in-law, Bill Tattersall.

Friends will be received from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, May 12, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service for Melvin will be held 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 also at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Martin will be officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Melvin’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.