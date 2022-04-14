Beulah Bernard (1926-2022)

Facebook

Beulah F. Benard, 95, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1926, to Albert and Sarah (Moore) Lane in South Webster, Ohio. On Dec. 21, 1951, she married William H.C. Benard, who preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1995.

Beulah was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church in Junction, Ohio, Order of Eastern Star Lodge and Defiance Eagles No. 372.

She worked as a cook at Defiance College for 10 years, and at local nursing homes in the area for over 32 years until her retirement in 1984.

Beulah loved to travel and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Beulah will be sadly missed by her daughters, Linda (Boyd) Vance of Oakwood, Ohio, and Sarah (Robert) Anderson of Montpelier, Ohio; her sons, William C. (Mary) Benard and David M. (Patricia) Benard, all of Defiance; and Charles R. (Trish) Benard of Grover Hill, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Norma Jean Benard; brothers, Cecil, Richard and Curtis Lane; her sisters, Irma Richie and Virginia Neff; and her stepdaughter, Phyllis Harrell.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Ray Buell officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the church or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.