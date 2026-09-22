Beverly “Bev” A. Bettison (1935 – 2026)

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(Archbold Resident; Known For Volunteer Work)

Beverly Arlene “Bev” Bettison of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 18, 2026, at the age of 91. She was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan, to Vernal and Audrey (Moody) Schartzer and attended Everett High School. She was married in 1954 and moved to Archbold in 1957.

She worked at Gendron, Inc. in billing for 25 years. She was an avid Michigan State University fan and, no surprise, green was her favorite color. She enjoyed watching all sports, movies, music, dancing and playing bridge.

She supported her children, grandchildren and friends’ children in their various activities. Her volunteer work included Detwiler Hospital TWIG auxiliary, bloodmobile, Girl Scouts, Archbold High School (choir, band, matmaids, track), the Archbold United Methodist Church and Fairlawn Haven.

She was willing to help friends in need and greatly appreciated those who helped her through the years. Family and friends could always count on her wit, humor and direct manner. A red crimson maple tree will be planted in her memory at Fairlawn Haven.

Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Moody; her father, Vernal Schartzer; her sister, Dawn Thornton; and half-brother, Roger Schartzer. She is survived by her half-brother, Bud Schartzer; children, Lori (James) Lyons, Daniel (Bonnie) Bettison, Lisa (Michael) McFadden and Lynda (Roberto) Suazo; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many friends.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at the Archbold United Methodist Church. Please join us for a meal after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Interim Hospice or Fairlawn Haven. www.ShortFuneralHome.com