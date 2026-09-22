Thelma J. Stambaugh (1931 – 2026)

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(1949 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Thelma J. Stambaugh, 95, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1931, in Montpelier, to George Wilbur and Dorothy Julia (Jenkins) Moody. Thelma graduated from Montpelier High School in 1949.

On Oct. 29, 1949, she married Lorin “Pete” K. Stambaugh. Together they shared many years of marriage and raised their family in Montpelier. Pete preceded her in death on July 13, 2022.

Thelma was a homemaker for much of her life and also worked various jobs throughout the years. She took great pride in her family and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, especially reading.

She is survived by her children, Karen J. Thompson of Bradenton, Florida; Gary (Ronda) Stambaugh of Montpelier; Connie L. Klear of Aurora, Colorado; Sandra (Gary) Psurny of Bryan; and Linda (Martin Sostoi) Custer of Montpelier; nine grandchildren, Treg Thompson, Kristoffer Stambaugh, Chad (Shanna) Collie, Lisa Klear, Corby (Sandy) Klear, Keith (Cindy) Kreischer, Jason (Amber) Kreischer, Ryan (Tina) Custer and Jody Moss; 16 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann Morrison of Fitzgerald, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete; son, Mark Stambaugh; grandson, Kasey; brothers, A.J. Moody and Andrew Moody; and sister, Nell Horbrook; and.

Thelma and Pete will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.