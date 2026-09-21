Donald “Don” W. Buehrer, Jr. (1965 – 2026)

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(Owner Of Brutus Automated Tool In Pettisville)

Donald “Don” William Buehrer Jr., 61, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. He was born on May 3, 1965, to Donald and Nancy (Clement) Buehrer in Wauseon, Ohio.

On Sept. 8, 2018, he married Janet Trejo, and they spent a loving eight years of marriage together.

Don was a loving, hardworking man with a gift for fixing anything he set his mind to. He spent his career as a fabricator and owner at Brutus Automated Tool in Pettisville, where his skill and dedication were evident in everything he did.

Outside of work, Don proudly served as president of the Stryker Sportsmen’s Club, a role that reflected both his leadership and his passion for the outdoors.

Don was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and a devoted drag racer at Darana Dragway in Milan, Michigan. He especially loved taking his Mustang to the track, tuning it with the same care and precision he brought to every mechanical project.

Whether working in his garage or helping someone in need, Don’s talent as a mechanic was matched only by his generosity. Above all, Don cherished his family. His steady presence, his kindness and his unwavering love will be remembered always.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Janet; children, Amy (Andrew) Miller, Natasha (Adam) Miller, Payton (Seth) Kuhlman, Dylan (Breanna) Trejo and Jacob Trejo; grandchildren, Lorelei, Lyla, Macoy, Bailee and Lincoln Miller, Olivia Stein and Emma Trejo; parents, Don and Nancy Buehrer; siblings, Susan (Nick) Price, Ronald (Sherrie) Buehrer and Wayne Buehrer; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held for Don at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Burial will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Stryker Sportsmen’s Club. Online condolences may also be left for the family at rodenbergergray.com.