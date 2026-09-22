Dennis W. Hickman (1951 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of Edon High School)

Dennis Wayne Hickman, age 75, of Angola and formerly of Edon, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Angola. He was born on March 10, 1951, in Hillsdale to Orville and Mertice (Carr) Hickman.

Dennis was a graduate of Edon High School, then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in electrical and mechanical engineering.

He proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, from 1970 to 1974. Dennis was a member of the Angola American Legion and Angola VFW Post 7205, where he also served as quartermaster.

Dennis had a lifelong love of aviation that started as a young boy. He eventually earned his pilot’s license, sharing a small plane with a friend. Dennis enjoyed making summer trips to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the annual air show.

His favorite aircraft were the ultralight class, which inspired him to start building his own. Dennis also studied refrigeration, successfully holding patents and teaching classes on the subject.

He enjoyed developing new technologies and turning those ideas into reality, and he was always thinking of new ideas. He was frequently helping family and friends with their electrical projects and refrigeration problems.

In his later years, Dennis was very passionate about helping his fellow veterans, taking the time to educate them about the benefits they were entitled to and guiding them through the process of applying for those benefits.

Survivors include one son; one daughter; two granddaughters; sister, Debra Marckel; brother, Dan Hickman; and former wife, Anita Winkelman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dianne Zulch; and brother, Doyle Hickman. Also passing in recent years were a cousin and nephew.

Funeral services for Dennis Hickman will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Don Lee officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Camden Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from noon until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Angola VFW Post 7205. To view this obituary or send condolences, please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com.