Beverly Burns (1947 – 2025)

(Operated Beverly Jo Burns Realty In Edon)

Beverly J. Burns, 77, of Edon passed away on March 7, 2025 at Parkview Regional Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on March 29, 1947 in Nicholas County, West Virginia to Warren and Lou Ann (Fitzwater) Mullens.

Beverly graduated from Hicksville High School and then on May 1, 1975 she married Dr. V. Duane Burns in Adrian, Michigan and their love for one another was like no other.

They happily lived in Edon where she and Duane ran Beverly Jo Burns Realty in Edon until their retirement in 1999. She also helped run her husband’s family practice: Dr. V. Duane Burns Chiropractic in Edon. Beverly enjoyed her family immensely and had a love of the Lord and was in the scripture daily.

Beverly is survived by daughter Karen L. Hukill of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; grandson Gary L. Hukill and his daughter Iris; three step children Brenda (Thomas) Waffle of Angola, Indiana, Karen Ann (Thomas) Emerine of Middle Point, Ohio and Diane (Richard) Hall of Happy Jack, Arizona; four step grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Duane.

Per the family wishes there will be no services at this time. Donations may be given to a Christian ministry of your choice or GiGi’s Playhouse, 6081 N. Clinton St, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, 46825.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com