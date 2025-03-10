Cassandra “Cassie” Johnson (1994 – 2025)

(Resident Of Hudson, MI)

Cassandra Nicole Johnson, age 31, of Hudson, passed away on March 5, 2025. Born on January 14, 1994, in Conyers, Georgia, Cassie was a free spirit who embraced life in her own way.

She found joy in her faith and cherished her relationship with God above all else. Her greatest love was for her two boys and her family, including her beloved nieces.

Cassie had a passion for creativity and expression. She enjoyed drawing, listening to music, and reading the Bible.

She also had a fascination with true crime documentaries and never passed up the chance to enjoy Mexican food.

To cherish her memory, Cassie leaves her two boys, Dameon Espinoza and Bellamy Daniels; parents, Cora (Ryan) Loop and Dennis (Jessica) Johnson; sister, Lauren (KC) Luft; grandparents, Richard and Mildred Spencley and Beverly George; and three nieces, Aubriegh, Aiyanna, and Cadence.

The family will receive friends for visitation at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 5:00 pm until the funeral service begins at 6:30 pm.

