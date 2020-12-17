Beverly Carothers (1937-2020)

Beverly J. Carothers, 83, of Pioneer passed away Wednesday morning at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier. She was born on February 18, 1937 in Northwest Township to John L. and Ruby L. (Stultz) Carothers. Beverly was employed at Quadco Industries in Stryker.

Beverly is survived by her cousins George Carothers of Montpelier, Dale and Teresa Sharrar of Hillsdale and Dick and Ila Lautermilch of Camden and special friends Scott and Judy Coats of Pioneer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Nancy L. Carothers and Phyllis D. Carothers.

Visitation hours for Beverly will be on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2-6 pm and on Monday from 10-11 am at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Monday at 11 am at the funeral home with Dr. Samual Wickard to officiate. Due to the ongoing pandemic and per the governor’s order we ask that you adhere to the social distancing guidelines and that you bring a mask, as wearing one will be required. She will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP- Hospice or the Evergreen Health Care Activity Fund.