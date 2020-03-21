Beverly Gotshall (1934-2020)

Beverly J. Gotshall, 86 years, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her residence. Beverly was born January 20, 1934, in Alvordton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd E. and Pauline R. (Bricker) Pifer.

Beverly was the former owner of “The Bar” in Montpelier. She had also worked at Orchard Hills Country Club and as a bookkeeper for First National Bank. She was a member of the Montpelier Eagles Aerie and the Hamilton Fish and Game Club.

Beverly enjoyed flower gardening, reading, music and tennis. She was an avid Ohio State Fan as well as a Notre Dame fan.

Surviving are her children, Reg Warner of San Clemente, California, David A. Warner of Hamilton, Indiana, Nancy (Danny) Apt of Bryan and Monique (Ted Thiel) Warner of Bryan, Paul Gotshall and Linda Ward; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Jackson of New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Terry Warner and Keith Gotshall; two sisters, Beatrice Alpaugh and Barb Miller.

To honor Beverly’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com