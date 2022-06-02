Beverly Wanemacher (1935-2022)

Beverly A. Wanemacher, 86, died on June 1, 2022, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance.

Beverly was born December 2, 1935, to Donald and Ruth (Hahn) Bernath. On February 21, 1954, Beverly married Howard Wanemacher, and he preceded her in death on August 28, 2010.

Prior to his death, Beverly and Howard enjoyed their monthly card club gatherings and traveling to various warm locations.

A resident of the Archbold/Wauseon area her entire life, Beverly was a homemaker and farmer’s wife.

Over the years she was involved in many church activities including handbells, choir, teaching Sunday school and VBS, and Ladies’ Aid at St. James Lutheran Church where she was a life-long member.

She also enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, playing piano, attending children’s and grandchildren’s activities, and getting visits from grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beverly was a former member of the Fairlawn Auxiliary and Farm Bureau boards.

Beverly is survived by five children: Pamela (Thomas) Danklefsen of Grove City, Ohio; Mark (Pam) Wanemacher, Gregg (De-Linda) Wanemacher, Joel Wanemacher, and Lynn (Wayne) Lehman all of the Archbold/Wauseon area. She leaves 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren (and another two on the way), and several grand and great-grand stepchildren to mourn Grandma’s death. She also leaves behind one brother, Gary (Carol) Bernath of Napoleon, OH.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Howard Wanemacher; her parents; one brother, Eugene Bernath; and two daughters-in-law, Beth Wanemacher and Pamela Wanemacher.

A worship celebration will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, Burlington, Ohio. Interment will follow at the church’s cemetery. Visitation will be held at Short Funeral Home in Archbold on Thursday, June 2, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Memorials may be given to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or donor’s choice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

