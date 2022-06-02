Cathy Gerken (1954-2022)

Cathy Gerken, age 68, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Wednesday morning, June 1, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 7, 1954, to the late Frank and Doris (Robson) Wagner in Montpelier, Ohio.

Cathy was a 1972 graduate of Montpelier High School. On July 21, 1984, she married Jerry Gerken, who survives.

Cathy was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Defiance. She enjoyed shopping at Goodwill, baking cookies for everyone and spending time with her family.

She was a devoted wife and mother, a huge animal lover and was a friend to everyone. She enjoyed the country life, loved to read romance novels and collect flow blue dishes and antiques.

Cathy always had a stick of chapstick. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.

Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jerry Gerken of Defiance; her children, Jonika (Christian) Kearney of Pierpont, Ohio, Jerod (Elaine) Gerken of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brandy Sapp of Montpelier, Ohio, and Bobby (Tom) Nye of Edgerton, Ohio; her grandchildren, Elise Kearney, Avery Gerken, Reizyn and Chanse Sapp, Grace, Brandyn and Gunnar Nye; and her sister, Terry Tillman of Montpelier, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bob Robson and Bob Wagner; her grandson, Dawson Sapp; Abby Dog and Chloe Dog.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Wayne Alstaetter officiating. Entombment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.