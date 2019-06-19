Bill Clements (1952-2019)

On June 17, 2019, William Fredrick Clements “Shakey Jake” finished the longest haul of his life surrounded by his loving wife of 47 years and his daughter at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH.

He spent a wonderful Father’s Day weekend surrounded by his grandkids with love and sharing that can be compared to no other. He had time to share one last fist bump with his “Dynamite.”

He is now at rest and watching over his crew as they watched over him. Bill “Billy”, “Shakey” was born on April 4, 1952 to William O. and Nancy L. (Koons) Clements, Jr., in Kansas City, MO. A life-long resident of Pioneer and surrounding area, Billy spent his youth working the farm (later known as Funny Farm Campground) with his brother Tommy and his Dad. He attended North Central High School graduating in 1970.

He spent one year at Northwest Tech in Archbold when he met the love of his life Odilia “Dill” Rodriquez and he married her on August 19, 1972 in Amboy Township. Their daughter Michelle followed shortly after. “Shakey Jake” started his long career as an over-the-road semi-truck driver working for several companies over his 35 years. Making many, many friends along the way. Bill was a long-time member of the Montpelier Moose and he was also a member of Pioneer United Methodist Church.

Bill was loving, stubborn and generous to a fault. He loved reminiscing about all of his adventures over-the-road, his time spent with his brother and sisters and the time he spent with his beloved family. He loved all his family more than they will ever know. Even during the rough patches, he was always concerned that each and every one of them were ok. He loved sharing a beer or two and chatting with his nephews Bowdee Nolin and Jared Stewart and looked forward to his visits with his nieces and their kids to check on him. He loved his two cats, Misty and Ginger. But most of all he loved his wife, daughter, grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Bill has gone to meet up with his brother Tommy Clements, his mom and dad, and all of his good buddies he met along the way that have preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Odilia (Rodriguez) Clements; daughter Michelle (Clements) Deaton; grandchildren Jacob R. and Pamela (Rodriguez) Tussing, Jenna R. Tussing, Jadon R. Tussing and one great granddaughter “Dynamite” Sophia R. Tussing; sister Sharon (Clements) Taylor, Karen and Alan (Clements) Stewart; aunt Jessie (Clements) Grimm, aunt Betty Lou (Clements) Borer; uncle Benjamin and aunt Floreaca (Koons) Clements; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Bill will be on Thursday, June 20th from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Friday at 11am at the Pioneer United Methodist Church with Pastor Ruth Solo to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Ebeid Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

