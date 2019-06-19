Robert Wisler (1924-2019)

Robert J. Wisler, 94 years, of Bryan, stepped into eternal life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Bob was born in Galion, Ohio, on Christmas Day, 1924, the 4th of 8 children of Oscar and Jeanette (Pennock) Wisler.

His parents, sisters Helen and Ruth and brothers Chuck, John, George, Ed and Bill all preceded him in death. An infant daughter, Mary Ann, also preceded him.

Bob was a World War II veteran, spending 22 months in France, the Netherlands and Germany as a member of the 154th Antiaircraft Artillery operation, a detachment of the 55th AAA Brigade in Patton’s 3rd Army. After the war, he returned to Ohio and met Carolina Chiesa from Richwood, Ohio. They were married on June 5, 1946 in Marion, Ohio, and recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary with family.

Bob spent his career as a wood and metal pattern maker, moving to Bryan in 1959 for work. He owned and operated Wisler Pattern Works in Bryan for 26 years, before retiring in 1986. For 23 years after retiring, Bob and Carol spent seven months a year in Sebring, Florida, playing a lot of golf and enjoying western square dancing. During his golf career, Bob shot one double eagle and four holes-in-one, the last of which came at age 86.

Bob loved sports, especially baseball and Notre Dame football. He and Carol raised 5 sons in Bryan, and he encouraged each of them to play sports. His five sons all recall spending hours every summer Sunday afternoon with several of their friends playing baseball at Garver Park, and Bob as the all-time pitcher. Bob was an avid supporter of Bryan High School baseball, softball, golf, volleyball and basketball teams. He attended many games, even years after his children and grandchildren graduated.

As a soldier during WWII, Bob recalled a Christmas Midnight Mass he and approximately 225 other soldiers attended in a cave just outside Maastricht, Netherlands, about 25 miles from where the Battle of the Bulge was being fought. Many of soldiers came in from the front lines to attend that Mass and all signed their names on the cave wall before returning to battle. Bob and his family took the trip of a lifetime at Christmas 2014 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of that Mass near Maastricht. All totaled, 25 people accompanied Bob, including his 5 sons, 4 daughters-in-law, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and found his signature that still exists on that cave wall. Bob celebrated his 20th birthday in that cave as well as his 90th birthday.

Through word and example, Bob taught many lessons about life to his family-the importance of hard work, faith, honesty, integrity and fairness. He instilled the idea that there are two ways to do a job-good enough to get it done, or the right way. He always insisted on doing it the right way.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Don (Tam) of Dublin, Ohio, Jim (Donna Adam) of Lone Tree, Colorado, Chuck (Joan) of Westerville, Ohio, Jerry (Damarys) of Windermere, Florida and Bob (Sue) Wisler of Bryan; grandchildren, Kristen, Amanda, Rob, Dominic, Dave, Jim, Jon, Nicole, Michael, Todd, Rachael, Matt, Allison, Andrew and Anne; He and Carol also have 24 great grandchildren with two additional ones expected later this summer.

Visitation for Robert J. Wisler will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street in Bryan, where the recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street in Bryan with Father Jim Halleron officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, with Graveside Military Rites accorded by the Bryan VFW Post 2489 and the Bryan American Legion Post 284.

The family has requested that those who wish to remember Bob to do so, not with flowers, but with a donation to a charity of the donor’s choice. Rest in Peace with the Risen Lord, Bob!

