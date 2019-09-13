Billy Daughtery (1929-2019)

Billy E. Daugherty, 89 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, in Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan. Billy was born September 29, 1929, in Arthur, Illinois, the son of the late Lee E. and Flonnie (Stigal) Daugherty. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, being discharged in 1957. He married Sandra E. Shope on April 24, 2002 in Fort Myers, Florida, and she survives. Billy was a Truck Driver for over 30 years and a member of Teamsters Local 951. He was a member of the Million Mile Club for his outstanding driving record.

While living in Florida, Billy worked for the TSA at Fort Myers International Airport. He had also worked at Publix in Florida as well as at Northwest Materials as an estimator, Pepple’s Chevrolet and the Bryan Times. Billy was a charter member of First Baptist Church. Those who knew Billy knew that he was a meticulous yard keeper, even the weeds feared him. He also loved to stop at his local coffee shops and solve the worlds problems with his friends.

Surviving is his wife, Sandy of Bryan; five children, Ruth Ann (Dick) Schroeder of Crossville, Tennessee, William (Debbie) Daugherty of Bryan, Jana Melton of Huntington, Indiana, Dee Ann (Bruce) Siders of Bryan and Chris (Candis) Daugherty of Fort Myers, Florida; ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; the mother of one of his children, Aurel Mack of Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents, former spouses, Dorothy, Phoebe and Virginia; two brothers, Ed and Paul Daugherty and one sister, Creta Bennett.

Visitation for Billy E. Daugherty will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 925 Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan. Visitation will continue Friday morning, September 20, 2019 at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until the start of his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and Bryan VFW Post 2489.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

