Ila Hutchins (1949-2019)

Ila M. Hutchins, age 70, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 12:41 A.M. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Mrs. Hutchins was a 1967 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed by Dr. Boerger at Boerger Clinic in Edgerton for more than forty years. She was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and Bryan Moose Lodge #1064 and enjoyed feeding the birds in her yard.

Born Ila Mae Bigger on August 16, 1949, in Hicksville, Ohio, she was the adoptive daughter of Russell and Doris (Sleesman) Hinsch. She married John S. Hutchins on November 30, 1968, in Edgerton and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, John (Melissa) Hutchins, of Edon, Ohio; one daughter, Laura Barnette, of Bryan, Ohio; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Warren and Ronald Bigger and Gerald Hinsch. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Velma Bowen, Bobbie Zimmerman and Vryle Yontz; one brother, Junior Hinsch; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will follow at 1:30 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Cox officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

