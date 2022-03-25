Three Arts Club Learns About Mission Of Broom’s Kids Closet In Bryan

Facebook

The March meeting of the Three Arts Club was held at the home of Shelley Elser. The guest speaker was Chantel Dominique, director of Bloom’s Kids Closet located in Bryan. This is a nonprofit organization established in 2020.

They offer free, new and gently used clothing and personal items to kids in foster care, kinship or hardship in Williams County.

Their mission is to restore the dignity and self-esteem in local kids in need by providing them new clothing. Each child referred receives a new backpack filled with three outfits, hygiene items, a blanket, and a stuffed animal for comfort.

Members brought clothing items to donate which was very much appreciated. For more information, the Bloom’s Kids Closet can be found on Facebook and website: bloomkids.net

The meeting was then called to order. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were approved as read. A thank you was read from the Hilltop Science Fair for our donation. We sponsored – Gabby Rodriguez, Outstanding Artistic Display and Isabella Ackley, Outstanding Originality and Creativity Display.

Our wine tour fund raiser was a big success. Care items brought were given to the food pantry at the West Unity Church of Christ. It was voted to give $100 towards the water bill of a local needy family.

The April meeting will be held at the home of Terri Westfall. Officers for 2022-23 will be determined. Delicious refreshments were then served by Melinda Norris and Shelley Elser.