Black Swamp Arts Council Hosts Annual High School Invitational Art Show

PRESS RELEASE – The Black Swamp Arts Council is hosting their 18th annual High School Invitational Art Show, March 19 – April 10, in their newly renovated Black Swamp Arts Center, 210 N. Defiance St., Archbold, OH.

The show features over 100 works of art from students in 11 area high schools. Judges this year were Christine Deemer, Art Curator and Archivist at Lourdes University; Jules Webster, professional artist, educator and owner/founder of the Art Supply Depo in Toledo; and Kathy Funderburg, Professional Artist and Art Instructor.

Judge Christine Deemer stated, “This exhibition is a stunning display of creativity, skill and talent from an excellent group of young artists. Each piece demonstrates a strong command of the chosen medium, and the thoughtfulness behind the work is evident.”

Diane Tinsman, BSAC President, shared these sentiments and added, “We are thrilled to be able to host his impressive show in our new Arts Center and I hope people of all ages stop in to see the works of these talented students.”

The show will run from March 19 -April 10 and can be viewed during open gallery hours which are Wednesday through Friday, 10:00am-5:30pm and Saturdays, 10:00am – 2:00pm. An awards night will take place on Thursday, April 10:00 at 7:00pm.

BSAC High School Invitational Art Show Awards – 2025:

Best of Show – “Plastic Perfection”, charcoal drawing by Reiss Creighton – Stryker

Outstanding Painting – “Lunar Thom” by Skyler Gomer – Evergreen

Outstanding Drawing – “Glass Bottles” by Elizabeth Culver – Bryan; “In Loving Memory of Shelley Duvall” by Skye Bender – Evergreen

Outstanding Photography/Digital – “Little Nova Scotia” by Emily Stuck – Edgerton

Outstanding Mixed Media – “Light in My Darkness” by Karli Badenhop – Wauseon

Outstanding Ceramics – “Interlinked Personalities” by Aaron Mora – Pike-Delta-York

Outstanding 3D – “Shells of Sustainability” by Parker Abraham – Edgerton

Outstanding Printmaking – “Boss Cat” by Gillian Davis – Bryan

Honorable Mention: “Personal Growth”. acrylic painting by Isobel Issa – Wauseon; “Moribund Coral”, stoneware by Alexis Shaffer – Bryan; “Thousand Yard Stare”, acrylic painting by Olivia Moore – Pettisville; “Walking on Air”, acrylic painting by Paige Sebring – Tinora; “Fish”, linocut print by Eliza Bacik – Archbold; Fast Serenity”, charcoal drawing by Brayden Epling – Montpelier; The Three Sisters” – paper sculpture by Paige Hosler – Pike-Delta-York; “The Inner Workings”, ceramics by Jailynn Beam – Bryan; “Breathless”, digital photography by Ava Neubig – Bryan; “Lost in the Woods”, paper lightbox by Kelsy Connolly – Hilltop; “Bubbles on the Horizon – Digital Print by Logan Ringle – Pike-Delta-York