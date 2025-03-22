Rotarians Get Preview Of Upcoming Archbold High School Musical

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FIRST LOOK … Archbold High School will present the 1964 Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof March 28-30 with Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Some of the show’s 51 cast members presented a sampling of the show’s music for Archbold Rotarians at a recent meeting. Seated in front are Courtney Grisier, AHS choir director, and her student teacher Julia Posadny. First row, from left, are several of the musical’s lead actors: Kirsten DeLong, Molly Rutledge, Augusta Martin, Joshua Reeb and Raegan Rutledge. Second row: Janae Murillo, Estella Martin, Carter Kruse, Jace Beck, Julisa Nafziger and Tessa Nafziger. Set in the early 1900s in a small Russian village, the story revolves around Tevye (played by Joshua Reeb), the village milkman, and the struggles that he and his family face as he tries to maintain their Jewish traditions in a changing world. Fiddler on the Roof was the first Broadway production to reach 3,000 shows and had the longest run on Broadway until Grease.