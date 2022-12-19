BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Linda Muehlfeld Resigns After 22 Years Of Service

TAKING OVER AS MAYOR … Blakeslee Clerk Courtny Osborn, left, swears in Cody Reynolds as he becomes the new mayor of Blakeslee. Reynolds will begin his mayoral duties on January 1, 2023. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

Blakeslee Village Council met on December 14. The meeting began with roll call. Five council members, Robert Mohre, Eric Jenkins, Cody Reynolds, Nick Reed and Rosemary Alexander, were in attendance.

In the first order of business, council approved the minutes from the previous November 16 meeting.