Four County Career Center Selects Student Ambassadors

Four County Career Center’s Student Ambassadors are seniors chosen each year based on their teacher’s recommendations and leadership abilities.

They represent the school in a variety of capacities including hosting future students and parents as well as area elected officials and members of the community to the Career Center.

The 2022-2023 Student Ambassadors are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Kyra Kreiner (Archbold) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Reyleah Muncy (Defiance) Visual Art & Design; Kaci Alspaugh (Bryan) Fire & Rescue; Abbigale Sanchez (Fairview) Early Childhood Education; Elli Fleischman (Defiance) Veterinarian Assistant; Madison Heuer (Napoleon) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Caleb Spiller (Tinora) Welding Fabrication; Olivia Shull (Hicksville) Electrical; Kate Krueger (Archbold) Culinary Arts Management; Miya Weber (Napoleon) Health Careers; Lynae Poling (Hicksville) Cosmetology; Riley Froelich (Fairview) Health Careers; Ashton Rose (Defiance) Diesel Mechanics; Masen Switzer (Napoleon) Fire & Rescue; and Garrett Gillen (Evergreen) Mechanical Systems & Piping. Absent from the photo are Addison Conners (Delta) Veterinarian Assistant; Lyndsi Lorenzen (Ayersville) Accounting & Business Management; Kinsley Martin (North Central) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; and Dylan Winger (Fairview) Computer Programming & Game Design.