ADVANCING … St. Mary School recently held a Spelling Bee and Jocelin Lopez was the winner. Melody Gineman was the runner-up. Both students will advance to the Williams County Spelling Bee on January 24 at Stryker School at 6:30 p.m. Ayden King is an alternate. Pictured from left to right: Jocelin Lopez, Ayden King, and Melody Gineman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)