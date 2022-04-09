BMU Explains What’s Next After Deciding To End Cable TV Service

Facebook

On behalf of Bryan Municipal Utilities, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of our dedicated, long-time cable television customers for their support over the years.

As you may be aware, the Board of Public Affairs voted unanimously and regrettably on April 5, 2022 to discontinue Bryan Municipal Utilities (BMU) Cable TV services.

This service will cease on or about May 31, 2022. The Communications Department reached a stage where it was prudent to evaluate the investments of current and future expenditures in providing the residents and businesses of Bryan with Cable TV services.

We hope that this tough decision will benefit the Communication Department’s future financial integrity.

After lengthy analysis and review of technology changes, market conditions, competition, satellite requirements, increasing programming costs along with decreasing subscribers, it became fiscally challenging to continue to offer cable TV services to our residents at a competitive rate.

We are not the only small cable TV provider to deal with these difficulties, it is happening nationwide.

I realize this will be a big inconvenience for most. It is essential to know that this will not affect the Internet and Fiber services provided by the Communications Department.

The Bryan Communications Department will continue to monitor and work diligently to provide the best Internet and Fiber services for the residents and businesses of Bryan, while keeping rates low and competitive in our area.

We are encouraging our customers to take advantage of satellite television services such as DISH or DIRECTTV; or to try streaming subscription services while continuing BMU Internet service.

We have staff available to answer your questions about streaming services and how to use it. Please call our office at 419.633.6100 to find out more. Our extraordinary techs are anxious to help you with this process.

Again, I’d like to thank you all for your past and future support of Bryan Municipal Utilities and our Bryan community.

Nathan Gardner

Director of Utilities