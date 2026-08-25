BMU Welcomes Charlotte Knisely As Public Communications Manager

BRYAN, Ohio — Bryan Municipal Utilities (BMU) is pleased to welcome Charlotte Knisely as public communications manager, bringing more than three decades of experience in journalism, public information and community outreach.

Knisely’s career includes leadership roles in local and national broadcasting, including serving as executive editor of CBS Radio News and as vice president and general manager of a national radio division.

Her work in broadcast journalism has been recognized with three Edward R. Murrow Awards.

“Effective communication is an important part of providing excellent customer service,” said Derek Schultz, BMU director of utilities.

“Charlotte brings extensive experience communicating information clearly and meaningfully. We are excited to have her join our team and help BMU continue building strong relationships with our customers and community.”

Most recently, Knisely served as news director at WLKI in Angola, Indiana, working with utilities, public agencies, schools, local governments and community organizations to provide timely public information throughout the region.

Knisely holds a Bachelor of Arts in University Studies from Western Michigan University.

“I’m excited to join Bryan Municipal Utilities and serve the community,” Knisely said. “Utilities play an important role in people’s daily lives, and I look forward to helping keep customers informed, sharing BMU’s story and strengthening connections with the community.”