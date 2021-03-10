Bobby Stiltner (1936-2021)

Bobby Gene Stiltner, age 84, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan following a sudden illness. Bobby was a veteran of the US Navy, having proudly served from 1955-1959.

He was a truck driver/owner/operator and mechanic. He attended Eastland Baptist Church when his health allowed. Bobby enjoyed restoring old cars and collecting antique bicycles

Bobby Gene Stiltner was born on December 19, 1936, in Grundy, Virginia, the son of Kedrick and Minnie (Foster) Stiltner. He married Carolyn Lucille Ball in July of 1959 in Edgerton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death.

Bobby is survived by his daughters, Tina (William) Childress, of Meadowview, Virginia, Karen (David) Orfield, of Bristol, Tennessee and Laura Robinette, of Montpelier, Ohio; four grandchildren; a great grandson; sister, Shirley Stiltner, of Erwin, Tennessee and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers, Bill and Charles Stiltner.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family require visitors to use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia next to his beloved wife, Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service to help with expenses.

