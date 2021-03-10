Robert Bernath (1934-2021)

Robert L. Bernath, age 86, of Archbold, went to his heavenly home on March 8, 2021. Robert was born on April 10, 1934 to the late Howard and Gladys (Long) Bernath. He married Kathryn Dull on November 13, 1955 in McClure, Ohio and she preceded him in death in 2007.

Robert was a graduate of Archbold High School and DeVry University. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Aside from farming full time, he retired from AT&T and worked numerous other part-time jobs throughout his life.

He was a member of Pettisville Missionary Church where he enjoyed using his talents to assist with the audio and video department.

Robert is survived by his children Lee (Christina) Bernath of Toledo, OH, Linda (Steve) Schlosser of Archbold, OH, and Lisa (Joel) Bailey of Archbold, OH; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Craig (JoAnn) Pickett, Denver, CO and Gary Pickett, Forest, OH; one sister, Carolyn (Peter) Barta, Venice, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 12, at Short Funeral Home, Archbold from noon to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. Interment at Lauber Hill Cemetery will be for immediate family only.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Pettisville Missionary Church.

