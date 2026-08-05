Bonnie E. Welden (1935 – 2026)

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(Retired Teacher For Bryan City Schools)

Bonnie Elaine Welden, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, went to her heavenly home, surrounded by her loving daughters on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Bonnie was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Morenci, Michigan, to the late Waldo R. and Ruth E. (Allion) Bair.

She graduated from Morenci High School and then graduated from Adrian College with a degree in Secretarial Science.

She then married Edwin F. Welden on June 23, 1957, in Morenci, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2021. She then graduated from Tri-State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Bonnie taught for many years at Bryan City Schools’ Washington Elementary until her retirement.

Bonnie was a member of the Edon Church of Christ, and her hobbies included reading, crafts, music and bike riding. She enjoyed her winters in Florida with her husband, Edwin.

Survivors include her daughters, Kelly (Ron) Chappuis of Stryker, Ohio, Elaine Welden of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Wendy Welden of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her son-in-law, Michael Chappuis of Stryker, Ohio; her grandchildren, Tiffany Chappuis, Kara (Aaron) Ayers, Jared (Hannah) Chappuis, Kendra Chappuis, Kirsten (Seth) Miller, Krystal (Seth) Knepper and Evan Chappuis; her great-grandchildren, Simon Chappuis, Samuel and Benjamin Ayers, and Eleanor, Margot, Louis and Malachi Chappuis; her sister, Betty Payne, of Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin; her daughter, Robin Chappuis, on Dec. 3, 2022; and her siblings, Max Bair and Patricia O’Neil.

Visitation for Bonnie will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio. A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio. Pastor Cliff Graves will officiate. Private interment will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Edon Church of Christ.

Online condolences and register may be given at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Bonnie’s family.