Sharon Pressler (1950 – 2026)

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(Former Member Of Montpelier Eagles)

Sharon Pressler, age 76, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

Sharon had worked as a cook at Camp Palmer and owned her own cleaning company.

She was a former member of the Montpelier Eagles and enjoyed bird watching and spending time with her friends.

Sharon was born on June 8, 1950, in Hardin, Kentucky, the daughter of Larence and Mildred (Divore) Harper. She married R.T. Pressler and he preceded her in death in 1992.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Belinda Olive, of Bryan; sons, Scott (Holly) Tibbetts, of Orland, Indiana; Floyd Wells, of Montpelier; Chris Wells, of Bryan; and Alex (Laila) Pressler, of White, Georgia; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her long-time companion, Richard Knapp, of Bryan; sisters, Alma Skillin, of Dresden, Maine; and Joyce (Rick) Rogers, of Bryan; and brothers, Larry (Judy) Harper and Lonny (Deb) Harper, both of Montpelier. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and seven siblings.

In accordance with Sharon’s wishes, there will be no services. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com