Nancy E. Delgado (1954 – 2026)

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(Graduated From Swanton High School In 1973)

Nancy Elaine Delgado, age 71, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2026, at Otterbein in Perrysburg, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born on Oct. 14, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late James Robert and Barbara Jean (DeBord) Horner.

Nancy was a 1973 graduate of Swanton High School and attended Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute for two years.

Throughout her life, Nancy worked at many local greenhouses. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, reading and gardening.

Nancy’s life was a tapestry woven with family, perseverance and quiet strength. She was a devoted mother to her children, Daniel Delgado, Rachel Delgado and Karen Sidel. Her nurturing presence will also be deeply missed by her cherished grandchildren: Caspian Barr, Destiny Delgado, Austin Delgado, Bailey Frye, Hunter Delgado and Wyatt Fagan, each of whom brightened her days and brought her immeasurable joy. Nancy’s close bonds with her siblings—Sally Thompson, Kathy Baker, Becky Keifer and David Horner—were a constant source of support, laughter and love.

Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Christian Fellowship of Toledo, 6711 Pilliod Road in Holland, Ohio, where funeral services celebrating Nancy’s life will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tom Borck officiating. A private family interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 17.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.