Richard H. “Rick” Raab (1953 – 2026)

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(1971 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Richard H. “Rick” Raab, age 73, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Monday morning, Aug. 3, 2026.

Born on July 26, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio to Donald and Agnes (Junk) Raab. A 1971 graduate of Evergreen High School, Rick then enlisted in the Air National Guard.

He owned and operated Midwest Drainage from 1975 until his retirement when his hobby became working for Eisel Construction.

Rick’s roots ran deep in the soil of Northwest Ohio, where he committed himself to family and service. Rick’s devotion to his Catholic faith was a cornerstone of his life.

As an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and the Catholic War Veterans Post #306, he lived out his commitment to his faith and his community.

His sense of responsibility to others guided him through a lifetime of service. Rick served as Amboy Township Trustee for 24 years and his positive impact was felt by generations as a dedicated 4-H Advisor.

He furthered agricultural stewardship through his role as Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, an honorary FFA member and as a member of the Fulton County Fair Board for nine years.

Among Rick’s proudest achievements was his induction into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame, a fitting recognition for his years of tireless advocacy and leadership in the region’s farming community.

He was also proud to have served on the Richfield Township and Metamora Fire Department, where he retired as Captain. His steadfast integrity, practical wisdom, and unwavering willingness to help others defined every facet of his public service.

Family, faith, and community were Rick’s foundations, but those who knew him best will remember his unfailing kindness, humility and laughter.

Whether spending time together at family gatherings or working side by side on community projects, Rick inspired with his gentle encouragement and rock-solid dependability. He passed on his love for the outdoors and camping to his family, which included establishing Camp Save-a-Lot for them in his own backyard.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 36 years, Kathy; his daughters, Dawn (Eric) Fultz, Michelle (Jason) Klear, and Jennifer (Chad) Cox; his sons, Todd (Lori) Bettinger and Brian Bettinger; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Wyatt) Bettinger, Megan Cox, Bryce Bettinger, Emily Cox, Andrew Bettinger, Logan Bettinger, Lauren Fultz, Emma Klear, Brayden Fultz and Olivia Klear; sister, Bonnie Ochs; brother, Randy Raab; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; beloved step-father Robert “Bob” Mull; his sisters, Karen Ellis and Diane Hobling; and his brother, Ronald Raab.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Fireman’s Last Alarm Service will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Catholic War Veterans service, and will conclude with a Vigil and Rosary service. Visitation will continue Friday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Fr. Jeremy Miller presiding.

Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for the charities of their choosing, in support of the organizations he loved.