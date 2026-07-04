Bonnie Lauber (1950 – 2026)

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Bonnie Lauber, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away in her home on July 2, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie worked in the HR Department at Fulton County Health Center before her retirement. She also was an interior decorator for many years.

Bonnie was born on April 23, 1950, in Wauseon, to the late Winfred “Fritz” and Thelma (Shibler) Lauber. Bonnie was a great artist, often drawing the world around her.

She enjoyed baking and cooking, and often sewed. Her greatest treasure was her family, of whom she loved deeply.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Jean (Lew) Wagner of PA; daughter, Joy (Steve) Fruchey of Wauseon; daughter, Rachel Briskey of Wauseon; and daughter, Megan (Ryan) Pursel of Wauseon. She is also survived by grandchildren, Elijah, Dallin, Kaden, Leah, Ian, Avery, Alec, Malachi, Jaxton, Olivia, and Lana; great-grandchildren, Karsyn and Beau; brother, Rollin Lauber of Hudson, MI; and grand-dog, Mavree.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger Lauber; sister, Rosemary Short; and brother, Sam Lauber.

Visitation for Bonnie will take place on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at True North Church in Wauseon, from 3pm to 4pm. An informal service will follow visitation at 4pm. Burial will be private at the Lauber Hill Cemetery. In

lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Lauber family.