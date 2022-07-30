Bonnie Mills (1943-2022)

Facebook

Bonnie B. Mills, age 79, of Edon, Ohio, died at 11:42 A.M. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from injuries suffered in an auto accident on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

She was a 1961 graduate of Edgerton High School and was currently employed Air-Way in Edgerton, Ohio.

She had served as an EMT in Edon for 15 years and was a member of the Florence Township Firebelles.

Bonnie was an excellent cook who enjoyed camping and most of all enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Bonnie B. Mills was born on January 15, 1943, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Frieda I. (Reese) Burlew.

She married Harold L. “Pete” Mills on June 18, 1961, in Edon and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2010.

Survivors include one daughter, Kristy (Nick) Divjak, of Nettle Lake, Ohio; three sons, Pete (Shari) Mills and Jerry (Carla) Mills, both of Edgerton, and Jeff (Nina) Mills, of Edon; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly (Robert) Mason, of Edon.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bill and Bob Burlew; three sisters, Cheryl Baughman, Lois Gibson, and Rhonda Lower; and an infant daughter, Michelle Mills.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon and from 2:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Services will follow at 6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Private interment will take place in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Florence Township Fire Department and First Responders.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.