Hilda Koch (1933-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Hilda Ann Koch, 89, of West Unity, Ohio peacefully passed Friday, July 29, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with her son by her side.

Hilda was born January 31, 1933, in Sturgis, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jerry Sloan and Katherine Louise (Edmondson) Collins.

She was a 1951 graduate of Sturgis High School. Hilda married Paul R. Koch on January 25, 1953, in Sturgis, Kentucky, and after 68 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on December 10, 2021.

She was the Brady Township Clerk for 25 years, from 1967 until her retirement in 1992.

Hilda was a devoted and active member at West Unity United Methodist Church, where she sang in the church choir, was a member of the United Methodist Women and served in many areas throughout the church.

In her free time, Hilda enjoyed playing Bridge and Euchre, while visiting with others. She especially cherished her visits with her son, David.

Hilda is the loving and devoted mother of David Koch of Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and George Brown.

Graveside Funeral Services for Hilda will be held Wednesday August 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, with Tom Clendenen officiating. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com