Bonnie O’Connor (1957-2023)

Bonnie Jean O’Connor, 66 years of Pulaski, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, in her residence.

Bonnie was born February 22, 1957, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary E. (March) Rupp, Sr. She attended Edon Northwest Schools. She married James A. O’Connor on July 7, 2006, in the residence in Pulaski, and he survives.

Bonnie was a machine operator for Winzeler Stamping for 24 years, retiring in 2022 due to her health. She previously worked as a waitress at Eicher’s and the former Daniel’s Hotel.

Bonnie loved her four dogs, Cooner, Oscar, Cloud and Princess. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, both flowers and vegetables and fishing.

She truly loved spending time with her family, creating memories that will last for a lifetime.

Surviving is her husband, James A. O’Connor of Pulaski; six children, Amanda (Kevin) Anthony of Bryan, Mike (Lori) Carter of Stryker, Edward (Erica) Carter of West Unity, Devin (Ciara) O’Connor of Montpelier, Cody (Alexis) O’Connor of Montpelier and Austin (Jessica) O’Connor of Bryan; 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; Her father, Kenneth Rupp Sr. of Edon; three sisters, Cheryl (Dave Cape) Malone of Edgerton, Jannie (Andy) Eckenrode of Montpelier and Jeannie (Cal) Stambaugh of Edon as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Mary Rupp and one brother, Kenneth Rupp Jr.

To honor Bonnie’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. A Celebration of life to honor and celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com