John McGill (1945-2023)

John J. McGill, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:40 P.M. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan surrounded by his family following a brief illness.

John was a Williams County Deputy Sheriff for 11 years and also served on the SCUBA/Search and Recovery team.

He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, loved working on engines and watching NASCAR.

John endured many obstacles in his life that taught him how to be the kind, generous, loving man that he was. He would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will forever be missed.

John J. McGill was born on May 24, 1945, in Montpelier, the son of George P. and Anna Belle (Moore) McGill.

He attended Montpelier High School. John married Judy K. Schindler on February 9, 1985 in Vista, California and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, John (Cheryl) McGill and Jeff McGill, both of Montpelier and Joe (Donna Meyer) McGill, of Edgerton; daughter, Jody (Bill) Allen, of Montpelier; step children, Kym Kurtz, of Edgerton, Christine Alwood, of Lake Seneca, Kevin Spangler, of Edgerton and Denise Norrick, of Montpelier; grandchildren, Joshua (Natalie) McGill, of Hamilton, Indiana, Cijai McGill, of Bowling Green, Jacob McGill, of Montpelier, Jordan Nickells, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Jerica McGill, of Edgerton, Colin (Teryann) Sawyer-Sito, of Jacksonville, Florida, Emily Sito, of Eugene, Oregon and Gabrielle Engle, of Benton Harbor, Michigan; great grandchildren, Bane, Novalee, Mason, and Leon; and his faithful companion, Orion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jonda Engle, three sisters, and a brother.

Private graveside services will be held at Brown Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Defiance County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.