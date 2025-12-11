Bradford Stahl (1956 – 2025)

(Member Of Montpelier Moose And Eagles)

Bradford G. Stahl, 69 of Montpelier passed away on December 7, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

He was born on July 19, 1956, in Montpelier to James B. and Bonnie J. (Brown) Stahl.

Bradford graduated from Montpelier High School in 1974, and would eventually obtain an Associates Degree in Applied Science in Electronic Technology from DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix, Arizona.

He retired from CTI in West Unity as an electrical mechanic in the maintenance department. Bradford was a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed tinkering on cars, computers, and with anything electrical.

He also enjoyed water skiing and snowmobiling. Bradford’s greatest joy was the relationship and love for his grandchildren. Bradford was a member of the Montpelier Moose and Eagles.

He is survived by his daughter Kara L. Stahl of Montpelier; two grandchildren, Hunter J. Stahl and Scarlet J. Harris; and four siblings, Tammy (Roger) Thorp of Montpelier, Connie Dunseth of Bryan, Dee (Jim) Stahl of Bryan and Scott Stahl of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bonnie, daughter, Kelli J. Stahl; and brother-in-law, Marvin Dunseth.

Visitation for Bradford will be held on Thursday from 3 to 6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Homes on Main Street in Montpelier. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorials may be given in his memory to the Montpelier Area Foundation.

