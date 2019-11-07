Bradley Lawson (1927-2019)

Bradley Lawson, age 92, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, November 2, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born October 12, 1927 in Jellico, Kentucky to William and Rebbecca (Chambers) Lawson. Bradley married Mary Lou Atkins on August 7, 1974.

Bradley worked at the Dura Division in Toledo as a fork lift driver. He loved watching horse racing, nascar racing and watching football; especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Lou; daughters, Julie Churchill of Newport, MI and Vickey VanderViss of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Elisha (Paul) Lieto of Newport, MI, James Brockway of Miami, FL, Chad Brockway of Monroe, MI, William Alston of Monroe, MI, Randallee Harper of Waterford, MI and Jody Kerr of Monroe, MI.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9th from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.