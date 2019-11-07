Willard “Bill” Bartick (1942-2019)

Willard “Bill” E. Bartick, 76, of West Unity passed away early Wednesday morning at Community Health and Wellness Centers in Montpelier.

He was born on December 30, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Harold E. and Doris (Van Scoy) Bartick. Bill graduated from Montpelier High School in 1961. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On July 8, 1967 he married Patricia J. Kenner and she survives.

Bill was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. He retired from ARO Tru Line in Archbold in 2009 in the Tool and Die maintenance department.

Prior to that Bill worked at Hayes Albion Corp (currently Hayes Albion 50+5 Corp.) in West Unity for 17 years. He enjoyed camping, shooting at Sportsman Clubs and travelling within the United States and abroad.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia; son Michael E. (Kelli) Bartick of Fayette; and sisters Barbara (Ed) Andrews of Las Vegas, Nevada and Mrs. Silvia (Elmer) Weber of Waco, Texas. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, son Aaron D. Bartick and brother Phillip Bartick.

Visitation for Bill will be on Saturday from 10am – 12pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 12 pm at the funeral home with Father Jim Halleron to officiate. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with military rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be made to WCVB, VFW 2489 an organization that helps Veterans. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

